World Cup 2019: India should not change combination, says Karsan Ghavri

Though wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has joined Team India as a replacement for the injured Shikhar Dhawan, former India pacer Karsan Ghavri feels there is no place for the hard-hitting batsman in Virat Kohli's World Cup XI.

"India are playing a great combination. Who will you drop to play Pant? Even Ravindra Jadeja cannot find a place in the team. They should not alter the combination just for the sake of changing," Ghavri told mid-day on Thursday.

Ghavri was speaking on the sidelines of the 12th Ramesh Rajde Trust Sports Scholarship awards function at the Mumbai Cricket Association's Bandra-Kurla Complex where he was chief guest.

Scholarships were handed to Mumbai's promising cricketers comprising left-arm spinner Anurag Singh, leg-spinner Aditya Rawat (both U-14), left-arm spinner Himanshu Singh (U-16) and all-rounder Atharva Ankolekar (U-19).

Ghavri represented the country from 1975 to 1981, a span that included the 1975 and 1979 Prudential World Cups. He stressed that India will miss the experience of injured pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who suffered a hamstring injury while bowling against Pakistan last Sunday.

"Bhuvneshwar swings the ball in the air and in English conditions, his deliveries seam a lot as well. Of course, he is a quality fast bowler and we require his services

in a place like England," added Ghavri.

