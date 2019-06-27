World Cup 2019: India topple England to secure top spot in latest ODI rankings

cricket-world-cup

India currently have 123 points and are just one point ahead of the English side, who have 122 points.

Virat Kohli. Pic/ AFP

As India is having one of their finest runs in World Cups at the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019. Virat Kohli and Co have managed to dethrone England on the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings to claim the top spot.

India has managed to win all their four matches in the World Cup 2019 tournament so far while England had losses in three of their matches and won four games.

India currently have 123 points and are just one point ahead of the English side, who have 122 points.

Moreover, if India loses the match against West Indies on Thursday, they will slip one point behind England to 121.

Both India and England are going to lock their horns in the quadrennial tournament on June 30.

The match will have a lot of significance as its outcome will play a major role in determining who will stay ahead on the rankings table.

However, if India lose to West Indies (in the ongoing match) but managed to overpower the hosts of the tournament, they will still stay atop the list as they will have 122 points in their kitty while England will stay on 121 points.

After India and England, it is New Zealand and Australia who follow in 3rd and 4th with 114 and 112 points respectively. The fifth position is secured by South Africa (109), who are not part of the semi-final race in the World Cup 2019 after a dismal performance.

Inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates