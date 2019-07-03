World Cup 2019: India vanquish Bangladesh, secure semi-final spot

cricket-world-cup

Opener's fourth ton of the tournament and pacer Bumrah's 4-55 help Indians beat B'desh by 28 runs to enter semis

Rohit Sharma en route his 104 against Bangladesh in Birmingham yesterday. Pic /Bipin Patel

Birmingham: Rohit Sharma seems unstoppable in this World Cup. He struck his fourth century in seven matches that gave India a much-needed solid start after opting to bat first against Bangladesh here yesterday.

After he and KL Rahul put on 180 for the opening wicket, India should have scored far more than 314-9. However, that score proved adequate in the end, and the 28-run win ensured a semi-final berth for India with a game in hand, against Sri Lanka. As for Bangladesh, they are out of contention and can now only spoil Pakistan's chances when the two meet on Friday.

India's plans had gone awry against England in the previous game here at Edgbaston, and thus they badly needed a winning performance to get their World Cup campaign back on track. They now have three days rest before they play Sri Lanka in Leeds on Saturday, their last league game. Meanwhile, after joining Australia in the Last-4, India will be keeping an eye on the other matches to see where they finish in the points table and who will be their semi-final opponent. If they finish second or third, which looks likely now, they will play their knockout game here on July 11.



Rohit, who joined Kumar Sangakkara as the only other player to register four centuries in a single edition of the World Cup, ensured that India put up a strong performance against tricky customers Bangladesh. Despite chasing a challenging total, the Bangla Tigers were in the hunt till Shakib Al Hasan was at the crease. But once he was deceived by a Hardik Pandya slower delivery, when on 66, that virtually ended Bangladesh's challenge. The following batsmen made a gallant effort but the task proved just beyond them as they were bowled out for 286 in 48 overs.

India made a couple of desperate changes in their XI, bringing in Bhuvneshwar Kumar for Kuldeep Yadav and Dinesh Karthik for Kedar Jadhav. Though that limited their bowling options with Yuzvendra Chahal being the only spinner, the pacers, including Pandya bowled well to tame the threatening Bangladesh batsmen.

The victory notwithstanding, India did have some batting woes considering they laboured to 314 despite the openers having put on 180 in under 30 overs. The root cause was again the beleaguered middle-order that managed just 63 runs for the loss of five wickets in the final 10 overs.

