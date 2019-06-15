World Cup 2019: India vs Pakistan is a perfect platform for peace, says Asif Masood

cricket-world-cup

Ex-Pak pacer Asif Masood, who played in the same Rest of the World team with Gavaskar and Bedi during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, feels players must set example by ignoring border crisis on Sunday

India and Pakistan players shake hands after their 2017 Champions Trophy group match in Birmingham. Pic/AFP

Manchester: When the India and Pakistan players line up at the Old Trafford here on Sunday for the biggest clash of this World Cup, the roar from their supporters will be deafening. A cricket match between India and Pakistan can never be just another game given the historic political tension between the neighbouring nations.

However, former Pakistan pacer Asif Masood wants both teams to participate in this contest as goodwill ambassadors. Masood speaks from experience. He was part of a Rest of the World team comprising some of India's cricket legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Bishan Singh Bedi and Farokh Engineer, that played against Australia in 1971-72. Masood played alongside the Indian players in the backdrop of the 1971 war between India and Pakistan.



Asif Masood in the 1970s

"Cricket and politics should not be mixed but that's easier said and done. It will be a challenge for the players to ignore the hostile relations between India and Pakistan but this is a perfect platform for them to set an example of peace and harmony. It should be a good, fair contest. An ugly incident on the ground is the last thing I would like to see," Masood, 73, who is based here in Manchester after retiring from cricket in 1977, told mid-day yesterday.

Friendly atmosphere

Masood, who played 16 Tests and seven ODIs for Pakistan between 1969 and 1977, has never played against India, but playing along with Indians remains his best cricketing memory. "It was one of the best tours I ever had. Tension between India and Pakistan is created by the nations. There was no animosity between players. We would go out together. I remember Bishan and Gavaskar would sit in my room on rest days and we would chat about various things. We would share jokes. It was a very friendly atmosphere then. It was good fun. Bishan and I are still good friends. Whenever he is here, he comes to see me," added Masood, who had an awkward start to his run-up and was selected in the RoW team after taking nine wickets in the Test against England at Edgbaston in 1971. "I had a good series. I was the highest wicket-taker [13] in the series. It was an honour to be a part of the World team," he said.

Masood won't be at Old Trafford for Sunday's big clash because he cannot tolerate the bad behaviour between the fans of both countries. "It's stupid on the part of the fans to hold animosity. There are Indian restaurants here and all Pakistanis go there. But whenever there is a match, they abuse each other. I hate watching that," he said.

India hold the edge

Speaking about the match, he felt India have an edge over Pakistan. "Kohli is a treat to watch. He is one of the best batsmen in the world. Pakistan have got a good team as well but they are not as strong as India. Their batting is not strong. Pakistan can fight well, but sometimes, like against the West Indies here, they play bad cricket," Masood concluded.

