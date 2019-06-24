World Cup 2019: Indian musicians bat for bringing the cup home with inspiring songs

music

Musicians bat for India with World Cup-inspired songs

Meet Bros on making, Jeet Pe Apna Haq Hai, curated off the heartbeats of fans and players, including Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kedar Jadhav and Shikhar Dhawan

It was a great experience to create Oppo's song using heartbeats of fans and cricketers. The nation comes together to cheer for the team. That encouraged us to come up with this exciting rhythm.

Way O Way O composer Mikey McCleary on bringing together five recognised names for an international track

Getting together multiple artistes was like piecing together a musical jigsaw puzzle. I carefully chose artistes who could complement each other. This is a song about fans' anticipation and excitement. The patriotic feeling is common to all nations.

Writer Rohit Manjrekar on MTV's Blood Mein Hai Beat

The anthem starts off as a celebration of the colour blue that resonates with Team India. Then it [celebrates] our heroes, and concludes with the [emotions] of a million fans, who are waiting for the team to bring the cup home for the third time. It is a peppy track.

