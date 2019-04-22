World Cup 2019: Indian players' wives won't be allowed to travel in team bus

cricket

The CoA has also decided to stick to the BCCI's standard overseas policy for the World Cup wherein wives of the players will not be allowed to accompany them for the first 20 days starting from the time the team land in England

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Considering the World Cup is the most important cricketing event, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) which governs the BCCI, has taken a decision to not allow wives of the Indian team players to travel with them on the same bus as they hop from one venue to another during the mega event that starts on May 30.

Unlike on the last England tour in 2018, where families accompanied the team members on the same bus during their internal travel, this time the players' families will travel in a separate vehicle as per CoA's instructions. "It will be just the players and support staff on the team bus... no one else," a top BCCI source told mid-day.

It is learnt the players' wives will be allowed to stay with them for only 15 days during the tournament after the first 20 days. It is learnt that in a joint meeting involving CoA, skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri in Hyderabad last year, the Indian team management requested for train travel during the World Cup. The proposal was rejected by the CoA as it may lead to security issues for the players.

