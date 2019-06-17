World Cup 2019: Indian team to take two-day break after spectacular win

cricket-world-cup

Two-time former champions India dished out yet another professional performance on Sunday to outwit arch-rivals and 1992 winners Pakistan by 89 runs to stay on course for a semifinal spot.

Rohit Sharma celebrates century

A jubilant Indian team, led by skipper Virat Kohli, will take a couple of days off to relax and rejuvenate after their dominating win over Pakistan in the World Cup here.

"Indian team will now have a two-day break," the Indian team management said.

Rohit Sharma starred with a mind-blowing 140-run knock, ably supported by KL Rahul and Virat Kohli who both notched their half centuries.

In the wickets column, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Vijay Shankar took 2 wickets each to stifle the Pakistan run chase.

The match was interrupted a couple of times by rain but that did not really make much of a difference in the sult of the match.

India will next take on Afghanistan on June 22 at Southampton.

India have a couple of injury concerns with pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar sidelined with a hamstring injury for at least next two World Cup games.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who had suffered a hairline fracture on his thumb during a match-winning 117 against Australia on June 9, has also been ruled out of three matches.

Inputs from PTI

