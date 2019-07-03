World Cup 2019: Injury scare for India as Jasprit Bumrah gets hurt while fielding

cricket-world-cup

Jasprit Bumrah picked up a shoulder injury while fielding in the match between India and Bangladesh in the World Cup 2019.

Jasprit Bumrah (Pic/ AFP)

India's World Cup 2019 campaign has been marred by injuries so far with Shikhar Dhawan and Vijay Shankar coming back to India.

Now another injury scare has the team worried with World's best bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, picking up a shoulder injury while fielding in the match between India and Bangladesh.

It was the 36th over of Bangladesh's innings and Hardik Pandya was bowling to Sabbir Rahman, who played one off his hips to the deep fine leg region and Bumrah dived to stop the ball and injured his right shoulder in the process.

He looked in considerable pain and then left the proceedings with physio Patrick Farhart. While leaving, he pointed towards his right shoulder to the physio.

At that point of time, Bumrah had bowled seven overs with figures of one for 34 that included the wicket of Mosaddek Hossain and 28 dot balls among the 42 delivered.

But to the relief of the Indian camp, Bumrah returned to the field before the start of the 42nd over.

After coming back to bowl Jasprit Bumrah impressed one and all with two-back-to-back wickets to end Bangladesh's chase.

Jasprit Bumrah is as big a match-winner for India as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are and the team will be just hoping him to be injury-free throughout the tournament.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates