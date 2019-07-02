World Cup 2019: Is MS Dhoni having his worst World Cup ever?

cricket-world-cup

MS Dhoni, after having a bright IPL 2019 as captain and an amazing IPL as a batsman is having a horror of a World Cup 2019

MS Dhoni. Pic/ AFP

Perhaps the most successful cricketers to ever play for India, questions are being raised on his ability to up the strike rate in the death overs and his ability to maneuver the ball for quick ones and twos in the middle overs.

MS Dhoni has scored 188 runs in six innings and his batting against Afghanistan, where he scored only 28 runs off 52 balls came under the scanner of cricket experts and fans. One of them being Sachin Tendulkar, who was miffed with the strike rate of the Dhoni-Kedar Jadhav partnership. India managed only 224 on the board but managed to win the match against the Afghans by 11 runs.

But there is another statistic that is equally worrying, if not more. MS Dhoni, known for his quick reflexes and sound wicket-keeping abilities, is the third worst wicket-keeper at the World Cup 2019, with only 4 dismissals, which includes 2 catches and two stumpings.

The only wicket-keepers with a worse record than MSD are Ikram Alikhil and Mohammad Shahzad who stood behind the stumps for Afghanistan.

