World Cup 2019: It's been an amazing journey, says South African leggie Imran Tahir

Ahead of his 100th ODI, South African leggie Imran Tahir talks about the road since 2011, bowling in tandem with fellow spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and Proteas's chances of winning the tournament

SA's Imran Tahir celebrates the wicket of England skipper Eoin Morgan at The Oval on Thursday. Pic/Getty Images

Who would have thought a leg-spinner would bowl the first ball of the World Cup, and that too in England. In the previous 11 editions, never had a spinner begun the tournament until the South African captain Faf du Plessis gave the ball to Imran Tahir. He met with instant success when he got rid of Jonny Bairstow with his second delivery. Tahir, 40, thus has become some sort of a flag-bearer for the spinners club in this World Cup, showing that they will have a huge role to play even in English conditions. However, being the lone spinner in the South African XI, he feels the need for a spinning partner at the other end. He believes that like pace bowlers, the spinners too hunt in pairs.

"I always like to see two spinners going. It's always good to have support at the other end. But obviously, it would be a tough call in England. I know even though it's the second game on the same pitch, it's obviously the selector and the captain who have to decide what combination they would like to see, considering the team balance. But as a spinner, I like to see two spinners playing in the game," the Pakistan-born leg-spinner said.

"Most of the Asian teams rely on their spinners, especially in the middle overs, but the other teams depend heavily on their pacers like we have seen in the first few games. Therefore, it is more likely for teams like India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to have at least two spinners, if not three, in the XI. But as for me, it is highly unlikely that I would get a spinning partner in Tabraiz Shamsi in a hurry.

"But we both are ready for any role assigned by the team management. If not me, then Tabraiz could get a look-in. And maybe in some odd match, we may get to bowl in tandem later in the tournament," Tahir said. Tahir will most likely be the lone spinner for his team when he plays his 100th ODI when South Africa take on Bangladesh at The Oval today. He had made an ODI debut in the 2011 World Cup and his journey over eight years and three World Cups will see him attaining a significant landmark in a World Cup. "It feels really special. I think as special as I look back when I played my first game in the 2011 World Cup and it's been an amazing journey. I always dreamed that, but I never thought I will be here one day playing my 100th game for South Africa. So it's an absolute honour and privilege being given the opportunity by South Africa," Tahir said about the imminent milestone.

On being given the ball first-up in the World Cup opening game, he said: "It was a good challenge, a great challenge, bowling against two top players in world cricket who's been in form. I was just really pleased the way I came out and I got a wicket for the team and that was our plan which worked." On chances of South Africa finally laying their hands on the World Cup, Tahir said: "Our performance over the last two World Cups, which I've been involved, I see myself as a very proud member of this team. I think nothing can give you a guarantee that we are going to win the World Cup — but one thing we can promise — that whatever we've got, we are going to give it for this country and for this culture we are involved in. "That's the promise I can give you as well. We are going to give everything. We have been working hard, and on a given day, I think any team can beat anyone because cricket has changed. But we are fully prepared and we are going to learn from our mistakes which we are going to make and which we did make, and we come back strongly in every game," he concluded.

164

No. of wickets claimed by Tahir in 99 ODIs

4.64

Tahir's economy rate in ODIs

