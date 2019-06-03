World Cup 2019: It's thumbs up for skipper Virat Kohli

cricket-world-cup

No injury worries for star India batsman after being hurt at net practice

Physiotherapist Patrick Farhart attends to India skipper Virat Kohli after he hurt his thumb during practice in Southampton on Saturday. Pic/PTI

India captain Virat Kohli "is doing fine" despite being hit on his thumb in a training session ahead of the team's World Cup opener against South Africa here on Wednesday.

"He is doing fine. There is nothing to worry," team sources said. Kohli hurt his right thumb during practice at the Ageas Bowl here on Saturday, prompting physiotherapist Patrick Farhat to attend to the Indian skipper. Farhat was first seen using magic spray on the thumb and then applied tape on it. Later Kohli was seen leaving the field with his thumb dipped in a glass of ice. India, one of the favourites for the title, were hit by injuries in the run up to the World Cup.

While all-rounder Vijay Shankar had to sit out of the warm-up game against New Zealand after hurting his elbow, Kedar Jadhav is recovering from a shoulder injury he picked up during IPL and missed India's both warm-up games against the Kiwis and Bangladesh. Jadhav, a key figure in India's middle-order, batted in the nets on Saturday, an indication that he could be fit in time for the game against South Africa. The Indian team has an off day yesterday.

