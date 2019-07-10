World Cup 2019: Jadeja, Dhoni heroics in vain as NZ beat India, enter final

cricket-world-cup

Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni played out of their skin to keep India in the hunt but in vain as New Zealand beat India, to book a place in the final of World Cup 2019

Ravindra Jadeja

MS Dhoni in what could possibly be his last ODI innings scored a brilliant 50 and accompanied Ravindra Jadeja as the duo stitched up an outstanding 100 run partnership.

India's top order of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, & Virat Kohli were all dismissed in quick succession as India was in deep trouble at the start of their innings.

Rishab Pant and Hardik Pandya steadied India's ship after the top order collapse but could not capitalize on the opportunities.

Earlier on, India needed to overhaul a modest 240-run target to earn a shot at their third ODI World Cup title as New Zealand could add only 28 runs to their overnight total in the rain-hit semi-final, here Wednesday.

Resuming at 211 for 5, the Black Caps managed just one boundary in the remaining 23 balls.

The highlight of the brief New Zealand innings on the reserve day was Ravindra Jadeja's direct throw from the deep mid-wicket to end back Ross Taylor (74, 90 balls), who ran for a double.

Tom Latham then provided Jadeja with the simplest of catches to give Bhuvneshwar his second wicket of the match. He ended with 3 for 43 when Matt Henry offered a simple skier to skipper Virat Kohli.

The best part about the 20-odd minute session was the intensity with which Jasprit Bumrah (1/39) and Bhuvneshwar bowled. Bumrah bowled fast and pitched it back of the length while the UP seamer bowled a much fuller length.

They were backed by Jadeja and also KL Rahul, who showed tremendous commitment to a diving stop that saved three runs off the penultimate delivery of the New Zealand innings.

While the last 10 overs yielded 84 runs, which was by far their most productive of all the 10-over sets, what will come back to haunt them was lack of intent during the middle overs.

Save Yuzvendra Chahal (1/63), they could not dominate any of the other four Indian bowlers. The total dot ball count was an astounding 158 which is more than half their quota of overs.

A forecast of clear weather till mid-afternoon, the chase is expected to be a cakewalk for the formidable Indian top-order which has rarely failed in the seven-week tournament.

With Inputs from PTI

