World Cup 2019: Jasprit Bumrah can match Mohammed Shami's record in ODIs

cricket-world-cup

Jasprit Bumrah is currently at 95 wickets in 55 matches and will require a 5-wicket haul against the strong Bangladesh team to equal Mohammed ShamiÃ¢ÂÂs record of 100 ODI wickets in 56 matches.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is ranked the No. 1 bowler in ODI cricket and he has proved that he is the best in the world currently with outstanding performances for India so far in the World Cup.

However, the speedster has not been able to pick a bagful of wickets in any matches. Jasprit Bumrah has bowled economically and taken big wickets at crucial junctures in the tournament, but he has been able to amass only 10 wickets in 6 innings at the World Cup so far.

On the other hand, his bowling partner Mohammed Shami has had a emphatic tournament with 13 wickets in 3 innings at the World Cup.

Jasprit Bumrah will be in with a chance to become the joint fastest to 100 ODI wickets for India with Mohammed Shami if he picks up 5 wickets vs Bangladesh.

Jasprit Bumrah is currently at 95 wickets in 55 matches and will require a 5-wicket haul against the strong Bangladesh team to equal Mohammed Shami’s record of 100 ODI wickets in 56 matches. Mohammed Shami’s record is also the sixth-fastest ever in ODIs. Another bowler on the sixth spot is New Zealand’s Trent Boult who also reached 100 ODI wickets in 56 matches. So Jasprit Bumrah will have good company with Trent Boult and Mohammed Shami if he picks a Fifer against Bangladesh on July 2, 2019

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates