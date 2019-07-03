World Cup 2019: Joe Root creates history, becomes first England player to hit 500 runs in WC

cricket-world-cup

Besides Joe Root, Johnny Bairstow became the first Englishman to score two World Cup tons in succession in the ongoing Cricket World Cup

England's Joe Root in action against New Zealand in the on-going Cricket World Cup. Pic/AFP

On Wednesday, England cricketer Joe Root, who is a world class batsman and a brilliant test cricketer created history during his side's match against New Zealand when he scored 24 runs. Root became the first English player to amass 500 runs in a single edition of the Cricket World Cup, a feat which wasn't achieved by any English cricketer till date.

Before the match against New Zealand, Joe Root needed 24 runs to complete the milestone when he came out to bat against the Kiwis. The flamboyant cricket scored 24 runs and achieved the feat but soon after that, he was sent back to the pavilion by Trent Boult.

Root played a lose shot to lose his wicket for 24 runs during the Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and New Zealand at the Riverside Ground, in Chester-le-Street, northeast England. Joe Root is now the fifth highest run-getter of the premier tournament.

The list is topped by India batsman Rohit Sharma, who is sitting pretty safe on the top run-getters leaderboard with 544 runs under his belt. Rohit Sharma is followed by Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (542), Australia batsman David Warner (516) and Aaron Finch (504).

England are currently on the fourth position on the points table and need to win the match to confirm their semi-final spot.

On the other hand, Jonny Bairstow became the first Englishman to score two World Cup tons in succession! A feat which no English cricketer has achieved until Bairstow did.

