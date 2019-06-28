Search

World Cup 2019: Jonny Bairstow's England comments 'pathetic', says Vaughan

Published: Jun 28, 2019, 16:45 IST | mid-day online desk

England opener Jonny Bairstow was responding to criticism from Vaughan and fellow ex-skipper Kevin Pietersen after the hosts suffered consecutive losses against Sri Lanka and Australia.

World Cup 2019: Jonny Bairstow's England comments 'pathetic', says Vaughan
Jonny Bairstow batting vs Australia

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Friday branded Jonny Bairstow's claim that people are waiting for England to fail at the World Cup as "negative" and "pathetic".

England opener Bairstow was responding to criticism from Vaughan and fellow ex-skipper Kevin Pietersen after the hosts suffered consecutive losses against Sri Lanka and Australia.

Pietersen said current skipper Eoin Morgan was "scared" in the 64-run defeat by Australia, while Bairstow was played a radio clip of Vaughan saying England could be heading for their worst World Cup.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Was Morgan giving himself room cos Starc attacks his stumps or was he showing a weakness by backing away?

A post shared by Kevin Pietersen (@kp24) onJun 26, 2019 at 12:40am PDT

Morgan's side now face an uphill task to reach the semi-finals, with tough matches to come against India and New Zealand.

"People were waiting for us to fail," said Bairstow.

"They are not willing us on to win, in many ways, they are waiting for you to get that loss, so they can jump on your throat.

"It's a typical English thing to do, in every sport." But Vaughan hit back on Friday, saying the team had huge backing.

"How wrong can @jbairstow21 be," Vaughan posted on his Instagram account.

"Never has England team had so much support but it's you and your team that has disappointed Jonny .. WIN 2 games and you are in the semis .. With this negative, pathetic mindset I am concerned though.. it's not the media's fault you have lost 3 games .. !!!"

While entering the World Cup, hosts England walked in as favourites but their batting line-up has been struggling badly in the last two games. The team is awaiting the return of star batsman Jason Roy who is out of the past few games due to a hamstring injury.

The host nation are fourth in the group table -- the last of the semi-final places -- but are closely followed by Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Here are some reactions on Twitter on the issue between Michael Vaughan and Jonny Bairstow,

With inputs from AFP

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe

Tags

englandworld cup 2019cricket newssports news

Shikhar Dhawan's emotional message on leaving the World Cup 2019

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Mid-day turns 40
mid-day’s 40th anniversary – Milestones Mumbai

mid-day’s 40th anniversary – Milestones Mumbai