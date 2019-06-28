World Cup 2019: Jonny Bairstow's England comments 'pathetic', says Vaughan

cricket-world-cup

England opener Jonny Bairstow was responding to criticism from Vaughan and fellow ex-skipper Kevin Pietersen after the hosts suffered consecutive losses against Sri Lanka and Australia.

Jonny Bairstow batting vs Australia

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Friday branded Jonny Bairstow's claim that people are waiting for England to fail at the World Cup as "negative" and "pathetic".

England opener Bairstow was responding to criticism from Vaughan and fellow ex-skipper Kevin Pietersen after the hosts suffered consecutive losses against Sri Lanka and Australia.

Pietersen said current skipper Eoin Morgan was "scared" in the 64-run defeat by Australia, while Bairstow was played a radio clip of Vaughan saying England could be heading for their worst World Cup.

Morgan's side now face an uphill task to reach the semi-finals, with tough matches to come against India and New Zealand.

"People were waiting for us to fail," said Bairstow.

"They are not willing us on to win, in many ways, they are waiting for you to get that loss, so they can jump on your throat.

"It's a typical English thing to do, in every sport." But Vaughan hit back on Friday, saying the team had huge backing.

"How wrong can @jbairstow21 be," Vaughan posted on his Instagram account.

"Never has England team had so much support but it's you and your team that has disappointed Jonny .. WIN 2 games and you are in the semis .. With this negative, pathetic mindset I am concerned though.. it's not the media's fault you have lost 3 games .. !!!"

While entering the World Cup, hosts England walked in as favourites but their batting line-up has been struggling badly in the last two games. The team is awaiting the return of star batsman Jason Roy who is out of the past few games due to a hamstring injury.

The host nation are fourth in the group table -- the last of the semi-final places -- but are closely followed by Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Here are some reactions on Twitter on the issue between Michael Vaughan and Jonny Bairstow,

The rift between Bairstow and Vaughan is “negative and pathetic”, says armchair cricket pundit Mike Gormley — Mike Gormley (@gormlens) June 28, 2019

I was depressed enough watching England's World Cup performances - but Jonny Bairstow's assertion that people are "willing them on not to win" is faintly ridiculous. Vaughan, KP and cricket writers in general would love England to finally win the thing. We all would! — Trevor (@Trevbets) June 28, 2019

Bairstow not my favourite person among cricketers, but good lord, Vaughan is a tool. But yeah, all about opinions. — David Lea (@DavidLeaWrath) June 28, 2019

Bairstow is absolutely right. Vaughan and KP are always the first to stick the boot in and they love doing it. Michael Vaughan is the biggest cunt in cricket, ego the size of a house — Jack Timms (@jacktimms92) June 28, 2019

It's made what was turning out to be a fairly boring WC into a very entertaining one! Thank you England! #CWC19 #Bairstow #Vaughan — Peter Gate (@visitpiyush) June 28, 2019

Vaughan said bairstow comments were negative & pathetic - which was the main part of the article — Chris Briddon (@cibriddon) June 28, 2019

With inputs from AFP

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates