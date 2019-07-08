World Cup 2019: Justin Langer shows faith in reinforcements ahead of semi-finals

cricket-world-cup

Top-order batsman Usman Khawaja and Shaun Marsh were ruled out of the World Cup after suffering a hamstring injury and a fractured arm respectively. Mathew Wade and Peter Handscomb have been called as replacements for the duo.

Justin Langer

Australia have a lot on their plate, going into the World Cup semi-final against England. The Aussies have been hit by injuries and may see some new faces in the all-important match.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis was also hampered by a side complaint, an issue which had sidelined him for two group stage matches. Mitch Marsh has been called up as stand by.

Australia were pushed down from the top of the table during the last games of the World Cup and will fast tournament favourites England in the knockout match.

"It is pressure for anyone, but there is pressure for all 22 guys on the park," Langer was quoted as saying by Cricket.com.au.

"Matthew Wade has played a lot of international cricket if he comes in. There's a real upside to him and he is in no doubt career-best form.

"Pete Handscomb a few months ago helped us beat India 3-2 in India in their conditions and then 5-0 against Pakistan in the UAE. His temperament is excellent for it. Mitch Marsh has also played a lot of one day international cricket. We're really lucky," Langer said.

Australia has maintained that the side is open to shuffling the batting order according to the situation and Langer reiterated that they are a very adaptable team.

"We've got so many options, and that's the positive thing. Whether it's Steve Smith batting at No.3, whether it's Alex Carey coming up, we've got so many options - it's a very adaptable team," Langer said.

Australia's batting strategy is heavily based on their top order firing consistently and their middle and lower-order finishing the game.

David Warner (638 runs at 79.75) and Finch (507 at 56.33) have struck five centuries between them and Langer stressed they need top-order players who can follow their lead.

"We'll keep sticking to the way we have picked over (recent) times - the top four guys who can score hundreds.

"We'll weigh it all up. Potentially with Mitch Marsh coming in giving us some medium pace. He's been bowling as well, played four Australia A games in pretty good form with bat and ball," he said.

Australia's batsmen and bowlers are leading the charts in the World Cup 2019 and an individual brilliance may win them the game versus England as well.

With inputs from PTI

