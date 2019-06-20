World Cup 2019: Kane Williamson cracks ton to sink Proteas

cricket-world-cup

Skipper Kane Williamson leads from the front as Kiwis beat South Africa by four wickets

New Zealand's Kane Williamson during his 106 not out in Birmingham. PIC/AFP

Birmingham: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson smashed an unbeaten 106 to guide his team to a thrilling win over South Africa at Edgbaston here yesterday.

Williamson rode a mini storm which could have given the Proteas a win, but a six off the second ball of the last over ensured the Kiwis would not lose. They won by four wickets with three balls to spare, thus going past South Africa’s score of 241-6.

Amla scores half ton

Earlier, Hashim Amla (55) and Rassie van der Dussen (67 not out) helped South Africa post a fighting total in their must-win match. The SA bowlers came all out blazing to defend the below-par total as the Top Three Kiwi batsmen were guilty of a sloppy approach.

NZ opener Colin Munro (9) gifted a simple return catch to Kagiso Rabada in the third over of the innings. After a brief 52-run stand between Martin Guptill (35) and Williamson, the former was hit wicket after he slipped a bit to take a single and in the process, his back leg hit the stump.

Morris takes three wickets

It opened the floodgates as Chris Morris claimed two wickets in consecutive overs. Ross Taylor’s flick was caught by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock and Tom Latham was dismissed in a similar fashion too.

Williamson, though, put up a fight with James Neesham giving him company. Earlier, with play delayed due to overnight rain and a few showers in the morning, it was clear that the toss-winner would opt to bowl. And as expected, the New Zealand skipper put the Proteas in.

A cautious approach was required, but De Kock still seemed in IPL mode as he attacked from Ball One. In the bargain, he lost his wicket after a Trent Boult delivery nipped in.

Amla and skipper Faf du Plessis (23) ensured South Africa did not lose another wicket, but the 50-run stand between them hampered their momentum to such an extent that South Africa never really got going in their innings.

Du Plessis was nicely set up by Lockie Ferguson after he directed a sharp bouncer on his body and followed it up with a yorker.

Despite NZ dropping two sitters – one by Boult at long leg off Aiden Markram in the 31st over and the other by Ferguson at fine leg off Rassie van der Dussen in the 48th over, South Africa could not make the most of the reprieves.

Brief scores:

South Africa 241-6 in 49 overs (Van der Dussen 67*, H Amla 55; L Ferguson 3-59) lost to NZ 245-6 in 48.3 overs (K Williamson 106*, De Grandhomme 60; C Morris 3-49) by four wickets

