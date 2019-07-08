World Cup 2019: Karunaratne: India now favourites to win WC

cricket-world-cup

Sri Lanka, the 1996 champions' suffered a seven-wicket loss to India here on Saturday to finish the tournament on the sixth position with three wins from nine outings

Leeds: Praising India's domestic structure for their rise in world cricket, Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne hoped his board would follow in BCCI's footsteps.

Karunaratne believed India are better placed than the other semi-finalists — England, Australia and New Zealand — to win the trophy.

"I think India has a better chance to win this World Cup, for me, from my point of view," Karunaratne told reporters after the loss.

"And I think on that particular day if the other team can do better than the India team, they're definitely going to win."

He praised India's domestic structure for ensuring a continuous flow of talent.

"I think India, they have a nice structure behind the India national team. I think they have the IPL," said Karunaratne, who took over the captaincy just before the World Cup.

"They have good domestic teams and a good season. So those are the things they will keep building, keep producing the good players. So we expect the same from our administration."

Rohit Sharma's 94-ball 103, his fifth century of the ongoing event, set up the platform for India's comfortable win over the Islanders.

