World Cup 2019: Kedar Jadhav has done justice to his talent, says Chandrakant Pandit

Pandit has tracked Jadhav's progress since his younger days, having coached the Maharashtra U-23 side.

India's Kedar Jadhav

Former India stumper Chandrakant Pandit has backed Kedar Jadhav to play a crucial role in the national team's campaign in the World Cup beginning in the UK on May 30. Pandit has tracked Jadhav's progress since his younger days, having coached the Maharashtra U-23 side.

"He [Kedar] has definitely has a lot of talent and what he has proved in the last couple of seasons that he is a utility player and the best part is that Virat Kohli has used him for his all-round ability and not only for batting. You think he is a part-time bowler, but he has been successful," said Pandit, who now coaches Vidarbha. Pandit said he always knew that Kedar had it in him to play at the highest level.



Chandrakant Pandit

"The good thing is that he has shown a cool temperament. In the middle-order he has the ability to win the game. A player like him would be ideal for 5/6 position. "I am sure that they have a good option if they think about Kedar. I have seen him from beginning and I always found that he was talented. I am happy to see that he has shown tremendous progress, coming at this level and proving himself, he has done justice to his talent."

