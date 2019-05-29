World Cup 2019: Kuldeep Yadav, Chahal demolish Bangladesh after MS Dhoni delights

cricket-world-cup

MS Dhoni pulls one during his 113-run knock against Bangladesh yesterday. Pic/AFP

Cardiff: What started as a bleak morning, turned into bright sunshine both literally and figuratively for the Men in Blue. When India were put into bat by Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza in overcast conditions, the horrors of the first warm-up match against New Zealand came rushing back.

And when after just two balls the players had to return to the pavilion due to a steady drizzle, the hearts of the Indian supporters began to flutter — wondering whether it will be a washout at Sophia Gardens. Luckily, the weather relented and allowed India to have a game which they were hoping for. After a rather slow start, India ended up posting a massive 359 for seven, thanks to brilliant centuries by KL Rahul and MS Dhoni.

Getting to the huge target became increasingly difficult for Bangladesh as they kept losing wickets a crucial stages and ended up at 264 all out in 49.3 overs, falling short by 95 runs here yesterday.

Much of the damage was caused by Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal, both taking wickets of successive deliveries. Later, Kudeep Yadav too came into his own and picked up three wickets.

By and large the Indian bowling was up to the mark, a good tiding for them ahead of their opening World Cup match against South Africa on June 5. The day, however, belonged to Rahul and Dhoni as the two batted with aplomb after Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan failed to get big knocks under their belts.

Virat Kohli had a decent outing. But when he and Vijay Shankar departed in quick succession, things did not look rosy for India as the Bangladesh pacers were bowling really well.

But thereafter it was the Rahul-Dhoni show all the way. After being circumspect, the duo tore the Bangla bowling apart, with Rahul making a much-needed 108 while Dhoni got 113. The two put on 164 for the fifth wicket to bring India back in the match big time.

It was a much-needed return to form for Rahul, who came in to bat at No. 4 ahead of Vijay Shankar. Rahul more than justified the faith the team management reposed in him to bat in the crucial position. If Rahul's innings brought joy to the team, veteran Dhoni's hard-hitting knock was a delight for the team as he is considered a vital cog in India's batting wheel.

