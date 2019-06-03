World Cup 2019: Many Pakistani players want to emulate Virat Kohli, says Younis Khan
"Virat Kohli is also loved by Pakistanis. Today, many Pakistan players want to play like Kohli and be fit like him and have his body language," Younis said
Virat Kohli is the role model for many budding Pakistani players and they want to emulate the Indian skipper's playing style and his body language revealed former Pakistan captain Younis Khan.
"Virat Kohli is also loved by Pakistanis. Today, many Pakistan players want to play like Kohli and be fit like him and have his body language," Younis said at India Today's 'Salaam Cricket 2019' show.
Younis said Kohli will play a big role in India's success at the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup.
"Even in the Asia Cup where he did not play, the stadiums weren't jampacked. He is a big factor for Indian the World Cup," said Younis.
India will square off against arch-rivals Pakistan at Old Trafford, Manchester on June 16.
India has perhaps the most balanced side of the World Cup 2019 and will be playing their first game vs South Africa on June 5, 2019. Shikhar Dhawan at the pre-match practice session (pic/ Harit Joshi)
South Africa will have to win the match against India, after losing to Bangladesh the African side have 2 losses from 2 matches.
