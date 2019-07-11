World Cup 2019: Michael Vaughan urges Sanjay Manjrekar to unblock him on Twitter

cricket-world-cup

After verbal spat on Twitter between SanjayManjarekar and Michael Vaughan, Michael tries to bury the hatchet with Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjarekar and Michael Vaughan

Ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan and Indian commentator Sanjay Manjrekar have been engaged in spat after the latter had termed Ravindra Jadeja a 'bits and pieces' player.

Later, Manjrekar blocked the Englishman on Twitter following which Vaughan used Instagram to convey his message. Vaughan shared a picture of Yuzvendra Chahal resting along the boundary during the India v Sri Lanka tie, with Manjrekar's face morphed in the place of Chahal's and captioned it: "Come on Sanjay unblock me on Twitter... It's only Bantz!"

Earlier, Sanjay Manjrekar seems to be so miffed by former England captain Michael Vaughan that the Indian commentator has finally gone ahead and blocked Michael Vaughan on Twitter.

All of this began when Sanjay Manjrekar recently courted controversy when he labelled Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja a 'bits and pieces cricketer.' Sanjay Manjrekar was on live commentary during the India vs Bangladesh cricket match in the round robin stage.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates