World Cup 2019: Mickey Arthur confident that Pakistan will qualify for WC semi-finals

cricket-world-cup

"We are very firmly in the World Cup. We will win our next three games and will qualify. I thought we got our bowling and batting spot on. Our problem is we have not put three disciplines together yet in any game,"

Mickey Arthur

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur has said that his team will win the next three matches and qualify for the semi-finals. Pakistan play table-toppers New Zealand in the next match at Edgebaston.

"We are very firmly in the World Cup. We will win our next three games and will qualify. I thought we got our bowling and batting spot on. Our problem is we have not put three disciplines together yet in any game," Pakistan's coach Mickey Arthur said in the post-match conference.

Pakistan bowled well in the tournament, their batting was also decent but their fielding always comes under scrutiny. Pakistan has dropped many catches in the tournament including their last game against South Africa.

Pakistan failed to perform well in all three departments (batting, bowling, and fielding) so far and if they play as a unit they will be exceptional on the ground acknowledged Arthur.

"We bowled well; we batted well; we did not field well today. So when we put three disciplines together, we will be exceptional. The closest we have got was when we beat England," Arthur said.

Pakistan had played six games in their World Cup campaign so far and only won two matches, against England and South Africa. They stand at the sixth spot in the tournament standings with five points. Only the top four teams of the table will qualify for the semi-final.

After losing to their arch-rival India in the last game, Pakistani team were slammed heavily by their supporters worldwide as they never defeated them in the World Cup history.

"The guys were incredibly hurt. Hopefully, we got a proper reaction from them today that can just shut some people up for a little while," Arthur added.

Mickey Arthur is a South African Australian cricket coach and former cricketer, who played in South African domestic cricket from 1986 to 2001. Arthur is the current coach of the Pakistan Cricket Team. He coached the South African national team from 2005 to 2010, and was the coach of the Australia national cricket team from 2010 until his sacking in June 2013. Mickey Arthur is also the coach of the Karachi Kings, a Twenty20 team in the Pakistan Super League.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates