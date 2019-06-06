World Cup 2019: Mitchell Starc, Nathan Coulter-Nile too good for West Indies

cricket-world-cup

Starc turned the match on its head by claiming three wickets in two overs in the dead after dismissing dangerous batsmen Chris Gayle (21) and Andre Russell (15) earlier

Australia's Mitchell Starc (R) is congratulated by Australia's Nathan Lyon after taking five wickets in their win in the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Australia and West Indies at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, central England, on June 6, 2019. - Australia beat West Indies by 15 runs. / AFP

Nottingham: Australia pull of a 15-run victory against West Indies in a see-saw match at Nottingham today.

After Australia posted a total of 289 after an initial upset, their bowlers took the team through victory.

Steve Smith and Nathan Coulter-Nile scored vital fifties to post 289 after they lost 5 early wickets.

While Chris Gayle looked dominant, he was dismissed early. Jason Holder and Shai Hope scored fifties but wasn't enough to take the Windies through.

Starc finished off with 5/46 in his spell.

