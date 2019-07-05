World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni pays tribute to bat sponsors by changing logos

cricket-world-cup

While he is mostly remembered for playing with the 'Reebok' or the 'Spartan' stickered bat early in his career, in the ongoing edition of the World Cup, Dhoni has been seen playing with the SG, the SS, the BAS logo on his bat.

MS Dhoni bats in a World Cup match

MS Dhoni has always been a man full of surprises, be it giving the ball to Joginder Sharma in the final over of the World T20 final, or elevating himself up the batting order in the 2011 World Cup final. Now in the midst of rumours doing the rounds that MS Dhoni will be retiring after India's final match of the ongoing World Cup, Dhoni has decided to pay tributes to all the bat sponsors that have associated with him throughout his career.



In the last two matches against England and Bangladesh, Dhoni was seen coming into the crease with a bat having the SG logo. However, in the later parts of his innings, Dhoni switched back to the BAS logo bat when he was required to go for some big hits.



Going into the depth of the matter, sources and friends close to the charismatic player, who is presently under fire for his slow knocks, told IANS that Dhoni is playing with different company logos as a goodwill gesture and moreover, the stumper is not charging a single penny for it.



Usually, Dhoni charges around Rs 10-15 lakh per match for playing with a particular logo.

MS Dhoni has been criticised from various quarters for batting slowly in the World Cup and he will be determined to redeem himself in India's last league game vs Sri Lanka and in the knockouts.

