World Cup 2019: Modi masks confiscated during India vs Pakistan at Manchester

cricket-world-cup

Narendra Modi masks disallowed during India vs Pakistan at Old Trafford

Security officer Tim Taylor with the Modi masks at Old Trafford. (Right) A box containing confiscated Modi masks. Pics/Harit N Joshi

Manchester: Security officials were seen taking extra precaution and measures in an effort to ensure the high-pressure India v Pakistan went off smoothly yesterday.

mid-day reported on Saturday that the security force could confiscate anything that was political in nature. Yesterday, a number of spectators had their Narendra Modi masks taken away by security.

"We have been vigilant by not allowing anything that is political which could disrupt harmony in the stands. It's been a very busy morning for us and we have confiscated a lot of masks from the Indian fans that were political. There was a vendor selling Mr Modi masks outside the ground and we have taken his entire lot," security officer Tim Taylor said.

Taylor stressed they have adequate security in the stands as well in case fans tried to sneak in the mask in their bags or pockets, The Indian fans expected some communication from the organisers.

"I paid three pounds [around Rs 250] for it [Modi mask]. It's gone for waste now. There should have been some sort of communication if there was a security concern over us using the masks," said England-based Indian fan Keval Rathod. However, the fans could not be stopped from chanting 'Modi, Modi'.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates