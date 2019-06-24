World Cup 2019: New Zealand fined for slow over-rate against West Indies

cricket-world-cup

On-field umpires Ian Gould and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, third umpire Nigel Llong and fourth umpire Rod Tucker had levelled the charge.

New Zealand have been making all the right noises so far in the World Cup 2019, including the thrilling win against West Indies in Manchester's Old Trafford Cricket Ground. But during the 5-run win, Kane Williamson's men were fined for a slow over-rate.

David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the fine after Kane Williamson-led side was ruled to be one over short of its target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, while the captain is fined double that amount.

As such, Williamson has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee, while his teammates have been handed 10 per cent fines.

If New Zealand commit another minor over-rate breach during the tournament with Williamson in the side, it will be deemed a second offence by him and he will face a suspension. Williamson pleaded guilty to the offence after the end of the match and accepted the proposed sanction.

New Zealand sit at the top of the World Cup standings with 11 points from six matches. The Kiwis have won five matches with one getting washed out.

New Zealand will next take on Pakistan in a high-voltage clash at Edgebaston on June 26, 2019. It is a must-win game for Pakistan as they have to win to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

With inputs from ANI

