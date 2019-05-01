World Cup 2019: No added pressure on Top 3 batters, says Shikhar Dhawan

cricket

He said the famed Top three know how to go about their job in the World Cup starting on May 30

Shikhar Dhawan

Flamboyant opener Shikhar Dhawan yesterday said that the Top three of the Indian batting line-up, including himself, do not feel the added pressure going into the World Cup despite high expectations.

He said the famed Top three know how to go about their job in the World Cup starting on May 30. "I understand that everyone's emotions are high, but high emotions are not going to win you matches. The confidence and calmness will. It is alright even if it is World Cup. We are not going to over think it. We back ourselves. We are confident and calm at the same time," Dhawan said when asked if there was pressure on Kohli, Rohit and himself to do the maximum run-scoring.

"We have been doing well for five years now. It is not just the three of us, the other boys have chipped in as well. "There have been times when the three of us did not do well but Kedar [Jadhav], Mahi bhai [MS Dhoni] did the job. Hardik [Pandya] has been amazing and KL Rahul is there as well," said Dhawan.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates