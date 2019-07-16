World Cup 2019: No one lost the final, says NZ skipper Kane Williamson

cricket-world-cup

Big names from the cricketing fraternity slammed the ICC rule that won England the World Cup final, by asking the ICC to take a deep look at some 'absurd' rules in cricket.

Kane Williamson

New Zealand's captain cool Kane Williamson who was trying to come to terms with the horrific defeat in the World Cup 2019 final due to a cricket 'technicality', said on Tuesday that 'No one lost the final'.

"At the end of the day nothing separated us, no one lost the final, but there was a crowned winner and there it is," Williamson told Newstalk ZB.

Kane Williamson has been gracious in defeat and said that he was not angry by the defeat as he had signed up for all ICC rules before the tournament started.

New Zealand lost to England at the Lord's on Sunday due to inferior boundary count (16 in 50 overs to hosts' 24) after both the regulation 50 overs and the Super Over ended in ties.

"I suppose you never thought you would have to ask that question and I never thought I would have to answer it (smiling)," was Williamson's first reaction when asked about the rule.

"While the emotions are raw, it is pretty hard to swallow when two teams have worked really, really hard to get to this moment in time.

"When sort of two attempts to separate them with a winner and a loser it still doesn't perhaps sort of shine with one side coming through, you know," Williamson, one of the finest gentleman playing the sport, said.

Opting to bat, New Zealand had put up a modest 241 for eight. In reply, England ended at the same score leading to the one-over eliminator.

In the Super Over, England batted first and the duo of Ben Stokes, who kept the hosts in the game with a brilliant 84 off 98 balls, and Jos Buttler made 15.

New Zealand ended up with the same score and the same amount of wickets in hand in the Super Over as well which meant that the match result had to be determined by the team that scored more boundaries through the match. England had scored 26 boundaries while New Zealand could muster up only 17.

