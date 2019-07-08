World Cup 2019: No stopping Jasprit Bumrah

cricket-world-cup

If Rohit Sharma has carried the batting unit burden, Jasprit Bumrah has been the go-to man whenever India have required a breakthrough and has delivered more often than not

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a wicket against SL at Headingley on Saturday. Pic /PTI

Manchester: There have been two leading lights of India's World Cup campaign so far — Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. Though there has been a lot of focus on India's batting unit, led by Rohit and his feats, the role of the bowlers, especially Bumrah, cannot be negated.

Bumrah and Co have been quietly efficient in almost all the games, and have nicely complemented the effort of the batsmen. There is no doubt that success of a side depends on teamwork rather than on an individual and both players, despite achieving great feats, always credit their success to team work rather than to themselves.



If Rohit has carried the burden of the batting unit, Bumrah has been the true leader of the bowling attack. He has been the go-to man whenever India have required a breakthrough and has more often than not, delivered. And despite being the No. 1 ODI bowler, he is humility personified as he never shies away from praising the efforts of his teammates even when he has been outstanding.



"In most of our World Cup games we've only had five bowlers that are bowling well and it's been going like this throughout. Everybody's had a good run here. It's been a good campaign for us, everybody's chipped in with wickets, and with the bat also, so it's been a case of so far, so good.

"Everybody's taking a lot of responsibility so that's very good. When you have extra responsibility, then you try even harder and your execution is good, so that's a very good sign for us," Bumrah said ahead of India's semi-final.

Bumrah gave an equally understated response when he was asked how it felt to be receiving heaps of praise as the lynchpin of India's attack in his first World Cup. "I don't take praise or criticism seriously. The only focus for me is on my preparation, my execution and what I can do for the team. I always focus on all that and as far as the bowling unit is concerned, we are very happy that everyone is among the wickets and everyone is contributing."

Rohit has made this World Cup his own by becoming the first batsman to score five centuries in a single edition and is also set to become the highest run-getter in a World Cup.

With the team focused on working in unison; not bothered about individual feats and appreciating the effort of every player, it is a good sign for the Indians going ahead in the tournament. Their first assignment is to get the better of New Zealand in the semi-final at Manchester on Tuesday and then think about Sunday's final at Lord's.

