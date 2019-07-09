World Cup 2019: Old Trafford air space to remain shut during India-NZ clash, ECB tells BCCI

cricket-world-cup

The decision has been taken after consultation with the local authorities here, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has informed the BCCI.

Representational image

The Old Trafford stadium has been made a "No Fly Zone" for India's semifinal clash against New Zealand here Tuesday, an action prompted by a private plane displaying anti-India banners during the team's league encounter against Sri Lanka in Headingley.

The decision has been taken after consultation with the local authorities here, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has informed the BCCI.

"We had clearly stated about the breach of security and also raised concerns about the security of our players. Accordingly, ECB has sent a confirmation to CEO Rahul Johri that Old Trafford air space has been turned into a 'No Fly Zone' for the day," a BCCI official, privy to the development, told PTI on condition of anonymity.

This decision has been taken on the back of an incident that occurred during the India-Sri Lanka game on Saturday last week. When a plane carrying anti-India banners flew over the ground.

Another plane holding a 'Justice for Balochistan' banner flew above the ground when Pakistan were playing Afghanistan in the World Cup 2019.

Despite assurances from West Yorkshire Police that such political slogans will not be allowed as they violate ICC's code, there was no significant action which forced the global body to express disappointment.

It is learnt that there is no restriction on private aircrafts being hired for publicity purpose. Bradford is a Pakistani-dominated region.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates