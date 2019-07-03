Out-of-touch Mayank Agarwal is Mohammad Kaif's concern

cricket-world-cup

Mohammad Kaif expresses his concern over Mayank Agrawal's replacement with Vijay Shankar

Mayank Agarwal

New Delhi: Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif said yesterday that his only problem with Mayank Agarwal being called up as a replacement for the injured Vijay Shankar for the ongoing World Cup is the lack of matches the Karnataka batsman has under his belt.

"The only problem I have is whether you're playing regularly or whether you're in touch," said Kaif.

Speaking on the sidelines of a Major League Baseball event here, Kaif said that the same concern surrounded the selection of Rishabh Pant.

"You have to see how many matches they have played regularly and whether they are in touch. It's the same with Pant... He was last involved in a pressure game in May. Since then he has been part of only practice sessions in the UK.

That is the only problem... They won't be in touch with the conditions so much," said Kaif.

Meanwhile, Agarwal will join Team India in Leeds today, BCCI confirmed this development in a statement yesterday.

Mayank made his Test debut last December against Australia, but is yet to make his bow in the 50-over format. In List-A cricket for Karnataka, the 28-year-old has played 75 games since making his debut in 2012, scoring 3,605 runs at an average of 48.71.

India will play their final group stage match against Sri Lanka at Headingley, Leeds on Saturday.

