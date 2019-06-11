World Cup 2019: Pakistan ad mocks IAF pilot Abhinandan ahead of IND vs PAK

Updated: Jun 11, 2019, 17:59 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Pakistan released an advertisement today making fun of IAF pilot Abhinandan ahead of the India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2019 match.

World Cup 2019: Pakistan ad mocks IAF pilot Abhinandan ahead of IND vs PAK
Still from the Pakistani ad

Pakistan media has hit a new low with an advertisement mocking Indian war hero Abhinandan. The advertisement surrounds upcoming India vs Pakistan match in the World Cup 2019 which is scheduled on June 16, 2019, at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, England.

Indian cricket fans on Twitter, however, did not take kindly to the advertisement and vented out their anger:

