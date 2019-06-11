World Cup 2019: Pakistan ad mocks IAF pilot Abhinandan ahead of IND vs PAK

cricket-world-cup

Pakistan released an advertisement today making fun of IAF pilot Abhinandan ahead of the India vs Pakistan, World Cup 2019 match.

Still from the Pakistani ad

Pakistan media has hit a new low with an advertisement mocking Indian war hero Abhinandan. The advertisement surrounds upcoming India vs Pakistan match in the World Cup 2019 which is scheduled on June 16, 2019, at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, England.

Indian cricket fans on Twitter, however, did not take kindly to the advertisement and vented out their anger:

Suna hai pakistani Abhinandan kee ad bana rahe hain, koi baat nahin. @BCCI jab jeetenge hum sunday waale match mein tab presentation k time sabki jersey pe moochein chipka dena, aisi sadegi na inn pakistaniyon kee ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¤ª #PKMKB — SharaabiParindey (@SParindey) June 11, 2019

Just came across a #Pakistan ad that mocked Indian Air Force's #Abhinandan ahead of their #WC match, #INDvPAK. This is definitely not sportive!! Such a stoop down act!! #Pakistan

is still not matured enough to understand that #Cricket is just a sport!! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¡ðÂÂÂÂ¤« #TeamIndia #CWC19 — B.Sharon (@BSharan1) June 11, 2019

#shamelessact Pak TV ad on WC mocks IAF's Abhinandan ahead of India vs Pak match..takes it to next level #cheapness

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¡ðÂÂÂÂ¤« India will definitely show them on 16th June that who we areðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂª

These ads can't stop india from their dominance on Pak in WC.#TeamIndia #Meninblue #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/40Sb41trVs — Saatvik Sangwan (@SaatvikSangwan) June 11, 2019

Did you guys watch the new Pakistan ad where they mocked our indian officer abhinandan? Well, we all make ads and try to put each other down especially when sports is involved. All I have to say is, just get it back India and show them who we are! ♥ï¸ÂÂÂÂ #worldcup pic.twitter.com/eoyzp4tTou — Taniyaa Mehta (@Taniyaamehtaa) June 11, 2019

Kitna tatti ad banate ho be... thik se abhinandan ka damdar voice bhi copy nai lar paye... dum nai tha orginal video hi dal dete — DESI GROOT (@abhidominator) June 10, 2019

Lol. I thought it would be derogative ad. But I have to admit it's not bad humor.



Nonetheless I urge the Indian team to show the same courage as #abhinandan did while downing #Pakistani jet of #American origin, #Lockheed Martin #f16 — Jaydoc Haywalker (@HaywalkerJaydoc) June 11, 2019

Dear @ICC, #Pakistan releases an ad on #CWC2019 by mocking India's hero, #Abhinandan. The reason is simple: The country has no heroes of its own, hence, doesn't know how to respect others' heroes. Grow up, you rogue country. @BCCI @GautamGambhir @ashishsood_bjp @Ra_THORe — Sandiip Kapur (@SandiipKapur) June 11, 2019

