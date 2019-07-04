Search

World Cup 2019: Twitter is deciding Pakistan's fate and it's hilarious

Updated: Jul 04, 2019, 14:49 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Pakistan faces Bangladesh on July 5, 2019, and have to beat them by 300 plus runs to make it to the semi-finals.

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Pic/ AFP)

Pakistan are all but certainly out of the World Cup 2019. but still, have a chance at least mathematically to make it to the semi-finals.

Pakistan also need to win the toss and bat first as bowling first will eliminate all chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Yesterday England beat New Zealand comprehensively to book a place in the semifinal and only New Zealand and Pakistan are still in the 'race' for the final spot.

Bangladesh has been playing really well in the World Cup 2019 and going by the current form it might be very difficult for Pakistan to pull off such a feat against them.

Twitter went into overdrive on possibilities of Pakistan still booking a berth in the semis and took to memes to explain Pakistan's chances:

