World Cup 2019: Twitter is deciding Pakistan's fate and it's hilarious

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Pic/ AFP)

Pakistan are all but certainly out of the World Cup 2019. but still, have a chance at least mathematically to make it to the semi-finals.

Pakistan faces Bangladesh on July 6, 2019, and have to beat the Bangla tigers by 300 plus runs to make it to the semi-finals.

Pakistan also need to win the toss and bat first as bowling first will eliminate all chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Yesterday England beat New Zealand comprehensively to book a place in the semifinal and only New Zealand and Pakistan are still in the 'race' for the final spot.

Bangladesh has been playing really well in the World Cup 2019 and going by the current form it might be very difficult for Pakistan to pull off such a feat against them.

Twitter went into overdrive on possibilities of Pakistan still booking a berth in the semis and took to memes to explain Pakistan's chances:

It seems unjust that Net Run Rate is the tie-breaker in this @cricketworldcup ahead of head-to-head results. @TheRealPCB could finish behind NZ, both on 11 points, despite beating them in the league game in Birmingham #PakistanCricket #CricketWorldCup2019 — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) July 3, 2019

New Zealand losing their last 3 matches. Pakistan winning last 3 including beating NZ and can make it 4/4 on Friday. Both teams could end on 11 points but NZ will qualify & Pak won't because of NRR. Also, NZ haven't beaten any top 6 side in the points table. Cricket can be cruel. — Ashar Jawad (@AsharJawad) July 3, 2019

It looks impossible to qualify for semis now for us but we should finish on winning note what ever happens it’s unfortunate coz Pakistan had played some wonderful cricket in this World Cup. @TheRealPCB #CWC19 — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) July 3, 2019

Pakistan cricket team trying to enter world cup semi final. @TheRealPCB @iVeenaKhan pic.twitter.com/KegN7Lc3s6 — Atif Rasheed (@AtifBjp) July 3, 2019

So this is what Pakistan need to do to qualify for the semi-finals:



If Pakistan make 350, they need to bowl Bangladesh out for 38

If Pakistan score 400, they need to bowl Bangladesh out for 84

If Bangladesh bat first, there is no chance of Pakistan qualifying#CWC19 #PAKvBAN — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 3, 2019

The reality is that you shouldn't rely on other teams to help you qualify for the semi-finals. You should control your own destiny with consistent performances #CWC19 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 3, 2019

Reaharsal of Welcome plan for Pakistan cricket team at Islamabad airport @SirJadeja pic.twitter.com/syp1kbGlmX — Bhakt Hardik Deliwala (@harrdiik) July 4, 2019

If there is a God, then Pakistan will score 350 runs and bowl out Bangladesh for 39 and qualify for the Semifinals.



Severe test. — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) July 3, 2019

What if Pakistan makes 1000 runs and beg Bangladesh not to chase and declare Pakistan as a winner. Can we then enter into semis. — Zubair Mohammad Khan (@Abhishek9183384) July 3, 2019

