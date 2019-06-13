World Cup 2019: People show their anger towards ICC for poor scheduling

Updated: Jun 13, 2019, 18:14 IST | mid-day online desk

With rains playing spoilsport for the India vs New Zealand match, Here is how Twitterati is reacting on the current scenario

ICC World Cup Trophy

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka's match at Bristol along with many other matches like South Africa vs West Indies at Southampton, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka at Bristol again have been abandoned due to rains. Out of the 17 matches played in the World Cup, a number of the matches have been affected with rains not giving a match or a result while the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka game was curtailed to 41 overs because of the same reason. With as India's ongoing match against New Zealand hasn't even begun due to rains, people on twitter are fuming out on ICC for poor match scheduling. 

