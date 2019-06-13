World Cup 2019: People show their anger towards ICC for poor scheduling

cricket-world-cup

With rains playing spoilsport for the India vs New Zealand match, Here is how Twitterati is reacting on the current scenario

ICC World Cup Trophy

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka's match at Bristol along with many other matches like South Africa vs West Indies at Southampton, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka at Bristol again have been abandoned due to rains. Out of the 17 matches played in the World Cup, a number of the matches have been affected with rains not giving a match or a result while the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka game was curtailed to 41 overs because of the same reason. With as India's ongoing match against New Zealand hasn't even begun due to rains, people on twitter are fuming out on ICC for poor match scheduling.

Why did you guys had to schedule something so big as #CWC19 in such goddamned weather??? I swear if this spoils any of the Indian matches I am signing a petition for rematch...#INDvNZ — Richa Rajput (@richarajput_) June 13, 2019

This #CWC19 has taught us 2 important things.



1) We have to take stern steps on climate change.



2) India plans IPL better then ICC Planning CWC19#IndvNZ #MatchDay — Priyank (@capriyank1) June 13, 2019

Rain playing the role of the 11th team in this World Cup.. no reserve day and potentially a fourth match being washed out.. ICC needs to wake up before this World Cup gets water logged..#shameonicc#INDvNZ — Anshad Muhamed (@anshad_muhamed) June 13, 2019

Just hear me out... it's raining in the cricket. I know it's unbelievable but it's actually true. Who would have thought that it could even possibly rain in England ever #INDvNZ #CWC19 — ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ» Higgo ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ» (@boozehiggo) June 13, 2019

It's more rain and less play this time at the #CWC2019.

Really hope #INDvNZ match actually takes place today — Nistha (@Nistha1410) June 13, 2019

Rain won the toss & Elected to Fall first

#indvnz — varun goyal (@varunmaddy) June 13, 2019

ICC must decide not to organize WC in waterholes like England where cricket destinys are decided by Rains rather than players. 4th match heading for a washout #INDvNZ — Tushar Nerlekar (@tusharnerlekar) June 13, 2019

Now the match #INDvNZ looks very unlikely . It will be called off soon shame on u organisers — KumarShiva (@kumarshiva1982) June 13, 2019

