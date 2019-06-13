World Cup 2019: People show their anger towards ICC for poor scheduling
With rains playing spoilsport for the India vs New Zealand match, Here is how Twitterati is reacting on the current scenario
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka's match at Bristol along with many other matches like South Africa vs West Indies at Southampton, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka at Bristol again have been abandoned due to rains. Out of the 17 matches played in the World Cup, a number of the matches have been affected with rains not giving a match or a result while the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka game was curtailed to 41 overs because of the same reason. With as India's ongoing match against New Zealand hasn't even begun due to rains, people on twitter are fuming out on ICC for poor match scheduling.
Why did you guys had to schedule something so big as #CWC19 in such goddamned weather??? I swear if this spoils any of the Indian matches I am signing a petition for rematch...#INDvNZ— Richa Rajput (@richarajput_) June 13, 2019
This #CWC19 has taught us 2 important things.— Priyank (@capriyank1) June 13, 2019
1) We have to take stern steps on climate change.
2) India plans IPL better then ICC Planning CWC19#IndvNZ #MatchDay
Cricket World cup is water logged !!! #IndvNZ @ICC @cricketworldcup— magi™ (@mageshmagi) June 13, 2019
Rain playing the role of the 11th team in this World Cup.. no reserve day and potentially a fourth match being washed out.. ICC needs to wake up before this World Cup gets water logged..#shameonicc#INDvNZ— Anshad Muhamed (@anshad_muhamed) June 13, 2019
Just hear me out... it's raining in the cricket. I know it's unbelievable but it's actually true. Who would have thought that it could even possibly rain in England ever #INDvNZ #CWC19— ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ» Higgo ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ» (@boozehiggo) June 13, 2019
@ICC By far the worst organized tournament in cricket's history. #INDvNZ @cricketworldcup @ECB_cricket— Sivaramakrishnan (@srkriz26) June 13, 2019
Worst #Worldcup19 ever #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/UgbwnOoBvX— kreative_kartik.__ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@kartikeyapareek) June 13, 2019
It's more rain and less play this time at the #CWC2019.— Nistha (@Nistha1410) June 13, 2019
Really hope #INDvNZ match actually takes place today
Rain won the toss & Elected to Fall first— varun goyal (@varunmaddy) June 13, 2019
#indvnz
ICC must decide not to organize WC in waterholes like England where cricket destinys are decided by Rains rather than players. 4th match heading for a washout #INDvNZ— Tushar Nerlekar (@tusharnerlekar) June 13, 2019
Perhaps the British have looted our weather also.#RainyDayinUK #TossDelayed #INDvNZ #CWC19— Aditya ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@adityaharekrsna) June 13, 2019
Now the match #INDvNZ looks very unlikely . It will be called off soon shame on u organisers— KumarShiva (@kumarshiva1982) June 13, 2019
