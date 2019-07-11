Search

World Cup 2019: Physio Patrick Farhat's tenure ends with India's semifinal exit

Published: Jul 11, 2019, 17:28 IST | mid-day online desk

"Whilst my last day with the team did not turn out as I wanted it to, I would like to thank @BCCI for the opportunity to work with the team for the last 4 years. My best wishes to all of the players and support staff for the future," Patrick tweeted.

World Cup 2019: Physio Patrick Farhat's tenure ends with India's semifinal exit
Jasprit Bumrah with Patrick Farhat (Pic/ Twitter)

Team India's physiotherapist Patrick Farhat bid adieu to his job with the Indian national team immediately after India's exit in the semifinal at the Old Trafford yesterday.

India suffered a shock 18-run defeat against New Zealand in the first semifinal of the World Cup 2019.

Farhat, who was with the team since 2015 along with India's fitness and conditioning coach Shankar Basu, had informed the BCCI that their stint with the national team would end after the World Cup.
Some Indian cricketers, including skipper Virat Kohli, took to social media to thank the Australian and Basu for their services and wish them luck for the future.

"Thank you Patrick and Basu for the amazing work you both have done for the team. More importantly, the friendship you have with all of us is even more special. You both are true gentlemen. Wish you the best for everything else in life ahead," Kohli tweeted.

"Thank you for everything..You're a great man!!Misteerrrrrrrrrrr Kennnnneedddyyyyyyyyyyy," Dhawal Kulkarani said on the social networking site.

"You're truly amazing ! Thanks for everything you've done for me . Best wishes to you n your family," bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar said.

"You are a champion my friend," said Suryakumar Yadav who plays for Mumbai.

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane also tweeted saying, "Thanks for everything you’ve done for us, Patrick! Will miss your ever-smiling face. All the best ahead my friend! #Champion"

Well wishers started commenting on his post and wished him best of luck for his future adventures:

With inputs from PTI

