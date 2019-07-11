World Cup 2019: Physio Patrick Farhat's tenure ends with India's semifinal exit

cricket-world-cup

"Whilst my last day with the team did not turn out as I wanted it to, I would like to thank @BCCI for the opportunity to work with the team for the last 4 years. My best wishes to all of the players and support staff for the future," Patrick tweeted.

Jasprit Bumrah with Patrick Farhat (Pic/ Twitter)

Team India's physiotherapist Patrick Farhat bid adieu to his job with the Indian national team immediately after India's exit in the semifinal at the Old Trafford yesterday.

India suffered a shock 18-run defeat against New Zealand in the first semifinal of the World Cup 2019.

Farhat, who was with the team since 2015 along with India's fitness and conditioning coach Shankar Basu, had informed the BCCI that their stint with the national team would end after the World Cup.

Some Indian cricketers, including skipper Virat Kohli, took to social media to thank the Australian and Basu for their services and wish them luck for the future.

"Thank you Patrick and Basu for the amazing work you both have done for the team. More importantly, the friendship you have with all of us is even more special. You both are true gentlemen. Wish you the best for everything else in life ahead," Kohli tweeted.

"Thank you for everything..You're a great man!!Misteerrrrrrrrrrr Kennnnneedddyyyyyyyyyyy," Dhawal Kulkarani said on the social networking site.

"You're truly amazing ! Thanks for everything you've done for me . Best wishes to you n your family," bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar said.

"You are a champion my friend," said Suryakumar Yadav who plays for Mumbai.

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane also tweeted saying, "Thanks for everything you’ve done for us, Patrick! Will miss your ever-smiling face. All the best ahead my friend! #Champion"

Well wishers started commenting on his post and wished him best of luck for his future adventures:

Please Ravi Shastri ko bhi leke jao Saath me... btw Will miss you sir — Sachin Tekale (@SachinTekale20) July 10, 2019

Why are going Patrick .u r top man please don't https://t.co/nzm56EgbDu u — Arihant Jain@Aj21 (@Arihant01499243) July 10, 2019

We will miss the ever smiling patrickfarhart — Vastav Adhicary (@vastav_adhicary) July 10, 2019

Good luck Patrick. We will miss that big smile. — cricBC (@cricBC) July 10, 2019

All the best, Patrick. Never once did any of us see you without that smile. May it be that way always. — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) July 10, 2019

The silent superstar. ð bc everyone is going ð­ — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) July 10, 2019

Patrick. You helping me out with my ankle in Mumbai even though I wasn’t part of your team at the time is something that will always stay with me. Will always remember you for the large hearted person you truly are. Wish you all the very best going forward. #champion — Kshemal Waingankar (@kshemalw) July 11, 2019

Patrick you are the nicest person I have ever met in my life,you served brilliantly our Indian team as physio,I remember India Australia first test series in pune 2017,I was players dressing room attendant my shoe was tore while working you sticked a tape to my shoe thank you — Anubhav Waghode (@Anubhav98191295) July 11, 2019

With inputs from PTI

