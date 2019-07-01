World Cup 2019: Prayers of entire sub-continent could not help India says Shoaib Akhtar

cricket-world-cup

Shoaib Akhtar expressed his disappointment as India lost to England in their World Cup match which risked Pakistan's chances to qualify for the knock out stages of the tournament

Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar was left disappointed after India's loss to England in the World Cup, denting Pakistan's chances of qualifying for the semifinals.

In a must-win game for hosts England, India was set an imposing target of 338. However, despite opener Rohit Sharma's century, the Men in Blue could only manage 306 for five to lose by 31 runs. It was India's first loss in the tournament.

"It was for the first time since partition that we were supporting India. I am sure India must have tried their best but their best could not help Pakistan and leave us with hope," Akhtar said on his Youtube channel.

"It was for the first time the entire subcontinent, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Sri Lankans were praying for India to win against England.

However, it feels like the players couldn't reach India as they lost the match," he added.mPakistan was banking on neighbors and arch-rivals India, who have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the tournament, to get the better of England. The favorable result would have increased the chances of Sarfaraz Ahmed's men to make the semifinals.

By defeating Afghanistan on Saturday, Pakistan had made it to the fourth spot, thus displacing England and Akhtar had urged his compatriots to support India.

However, with the win, England is back in the top four with 10 points, one more than Pakistan.

The 1992 winners, who face Bangladesh in their final group stage match, have slim chances of reaching the knock stage should England win their game against New Zealand.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates