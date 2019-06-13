World Cup 2019: Rain has stopped at Trent Bridge ahead of IND vs NZ

cricket-world-cup

Chances of a washout loomed large after heavy showers overnight. But the rain has stopped since morning although dark clouds still hover around.

Representational picture

Nottingham: The rain forecast which was predicted at 80 per cent for today's World Cup match against India and New Zealand, has subsequently dropped to 50 per cent. Chances of rain later in the day shows only 20 per cent.

As per the latest morning weather update here, light rain is expected in the day.

With the Trent Bridge ground having an excellent drainage facility, the ground officials are hopeful of the match taking place.

The pitch and the 30 yard circle was covered, but the main concern for the match officials will be the outfield. A wet outfield can delay the start.

For now, the officials and fans are keeping their fingers crossed.