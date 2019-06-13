World Cup 2019: Rain likely to play spoilsport for Ind vs NZ match today

cricket-world-cup

The New Zealanders could not hold their net session as the heavens opened just as they arrived in the afternoon

Representational picture

As expected, the weather is playing a deterrent in the World Cup. After three washouts, a rain threat looms large for today's India v New Zealand clash here at Trent Bridge.

The weatherman predicted 70 to 80 per cent chances of rain on match day at the time of going to press, but locals here feel the chances of the match happening is 50-50.

"If it rains overnight but stops in the morning, then there will be a delayed start and we may have a rain-curtailed match. The drainage system at Trent Bridge is excellent. But if it continues pouring until morning, then there is a very high chance of the match being called off," a veteran official at the ground told mid-day yesterday.

India managed to hold their first practice session here when they arrived in the morning. While the batsmen could train, the bowlers couldn't practice due to the wet outfield.

With the weather being unkind, New Zealand's veteran batsman Ross Taylor said luck will play a major role in today's game. "I said at the start of the tournament that luck is going to play a part. England is a beautiful place, but it's not famous for good weather. However, there have been times when forecasts have gone wrong," he said.

