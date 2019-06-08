World Cup 2019: Rain pain for India

cricket-world-cup

Weather ruins Virat Kohli & Co's training session yet again ahead of Aus tie

There is a saying about the fickle English weather: If you do not carry an umbrella even on a sunny day you could be in for some trouble. Of course, a parasol or a rain coat is quite adequate to go about visiting places in the city, but for a cricketer it can become quite frustrating if it rains continuously. It's an unwanted element that adds to the challenge a team have to overcome.

It's quite obvious that they cannot work out at the ground, but neither can they venture out for some relaxing moments, away from the pressures of international cricket as the Indian team members found to their dismay yesterday. Sitting whole day in the hotel room can become quite frustrating. At the most they can take to the gym or make use of the snooker tables, if the hotel has one, to get over the boredom.

Similar against SA

It seems the inclement weather has been following the Indian team since the start of the World Cup. They could not practise on the eve of their first match against South Africa at Southampton and their scheduled nets yesterday here at The Oval were also called off due to rains. There is no knowing how the next day will dawn. Hopefully, it turns out bright and sunny enough for them to venture to The Oval to finally lay bat on ball.

More frustration in store?

As there is more rain forecast today, there may be more frustration for the Indian players, who may well have to go into their toughest assignment of the tournament against defending champions Australia on Sunday without a proper net session after their hard-fought win over South Africa on an overcast day in Southampton on Wednesday.

Luckily, the weather prediction for match day is clear sky with spells of sunshine. But seeing the condition today, the fans will have their fingers crossed and pray for a full day of cricket for which they have prepared months in advance. A washout is just not an option with them. In a scenario where the players are stuck in their hotel rooms, the role of the support staff becomes quite important. It's their duty to think of ways to keep up the spirit of the team members, probably by having some activity in the hotel.

They had organised a paintball event in Southampton as a bonding exercise, and such events come handy on a rainy day. Experts have also suggested that it (the rainy day) is also a good time to mentally plan for different situations. As of now, Indian fans can only keep their fingers crossed and hope that the weather improves soon for them to enjoy the World Cup.

