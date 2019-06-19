World Cup 2019: Ranveer Singh hails Virat Kohli, earns praise himself

bollywood

With the Men in Blue bagging a win against Pak, actor cheers captain; wins hearts for consoling opposition fan

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is all praise for Virat Kohli after the Indian cricket captain led the Men in Blue towards victory in the match against Pakistan in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019, calling him the "future greatest of all time".

Kohli-led India defeated Pakistan by 89 runs in the June 16 match in Manchester. Singh, who attended the game at Old Trafford, said he was impressed by the way Kohli had evolved as a player.

"I've been a die-hard fan of Indian cricket since childhood. Invested so much emotion into our beloved team. Willing and wanting them to be the undisputed best in the world. And then, there was Virat Kohli. I've witnessed a brash boy evolve into the very embodiment of class. Displaying a rare brand of ferocity and passionate expression, he changed the face of Indian cricket forever," he tweeted.



Virat Kohli

Suggesting that Kohli was on his way to being hailed as the "greatest of all time", Singh added, "This is a new India, and this guy is the hero of the new India." Singh, on his part, also warmed hearts as he embraced a Pakistan fan and told him to not be upset after his team lost to India. In a video that is doing the rounds on the Internet, he is seen hugging the Pakistani fan and stating: "There's always a next time. Don't be disheartened. You played well. Boys are dedicated, committed, professionals and they will be back." The man in the video is London-based Aatif Nawaz. He tweeted: "Indian fans are nice. Thanks Ranveer."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) onJun 17, 2019 at 2:23pm PDT

Also read: Old Trafford during the India-Pakistan match - cricket turf or film set?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI