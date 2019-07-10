World Cup 2019: Ravi Shastri hopes for divine help if India face England in final

cricket

If India beat New Zealand in first semi-final, they will play the winner of the second semi-final between Australia and England in the final

Ravi Shastri. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Manchester: India coach Ravi Shastri felt God was in England's dressing room during their World Cup league stage loss to the hosts, but hoped he will on their side if they meet again, in the tournament final.

India qualified for the semi-finals as table-toppers following seven wins. England were the only team to get the better of Virat Kohli and his men. Billed as favourites in the run-up to the showpiece, England overcame a must-win situation against India to keep their semi-final hopes alive. "I thought God was in England's dressing room that day. Hope if we play England next, he sits in ours,"Shastri said in a video posted by the ICC.

