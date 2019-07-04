Search

World Cup 2019: Ravindra Jadeja supporters blast Sanjay Manjrekar over comments

Published: Jul 04, 2019, 10:53 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Sanjay Manjrekar recently referred to Ravindra Jadeja as a bits and pieces player, which did not go down well with the Indian all-rounder.

World Cup 2019: Ravindra Jadeja supporters blast Sanjay Manjrekar over comments
Ravindra Jadeja

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who is in England with the Indian team for the ongoing World Cup, hit out at former player turned commentator, Sanjay Manjrekar, saying, "I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea".

Since India's loss to England in the World Cup 2019, Sanjay Manjrekar has been outspoken in his criticism of some Indian players, including the seasoned Mahendra Singh Dhoni and opener K L Rahul. The Mumbaikar also recently referred to Ravindra Jadeja as a 'bits and pieces player'.

The comment did not go down well with the Indian all-rounder, who took to Twitter to express his anger.

"Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I am still playing. Learn to respect people who have achieved. I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea," Ravindra Jadeja wrote.

India cricket supporters and fans of Ravindra Jadeja supported him on his tweet and had some pretty expressive reactions:

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe

Tags

ravindra jadejasanjay manjrekarworld cup 2019

World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli seeks blessings from 87-year-old fan!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK