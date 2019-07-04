World Cup 2019: Ravindra Jadeja supporters blast Sanjay Manjrekar over comments

cricket-world-cup

Sanjay Manjrekar recently referred to Ravindra Jadeja as a bits and pieces player, which did not go down well with the Indian all-rounder.

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who is in England with the Indian team for the ongoing World Cup, hit out at former player turned commentator, Sanjay Manjrekar, saying, "I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea".

Since India's loss to England in the World Cup 2019, Sanjay Manjrekar has been outspoken in his criticism of some Indian players, including the seasoned Mahendra Singh Dhoni and opener K L Rahul. The Mumbaikar also recently referred to Ravindra Jadeja as a 'bits and pieces player'.

The comment did not go down well with the Indian all-rounder, who took to Twitter to express his anger.

"Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I am still playing. Learn to respect people who have achieved. I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea," Ravindra Jadeja wrote.

Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019

India cricket supporters and fans of Ravindra Jadeja supported him on his tweet and had some pretty expressive reactions:

"I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50 over cricket. In test match, he is a pure bowler. But in 50 over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner."

- Sanjay Manjrekar during #INDvBAN match! — Whistle Podu Army ® - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) July 3, 2019

Bhai you can still contribute a lot for India in this world cup without coming on the field... by making this Sanjay get fired from the combox! — Dr Smoking Skills HMP (@SmokingSkills_) July 3, 2019

Jo khule aam commentator ko pele wo hai Rajput. — Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) July 3, 2019

Sanjay Bhai.. Bhaag le jaldi se... Bat ho ya Talwaar.. Rajput ko dono acche chalane aur ghoomane aate hain. ðð¤£ pic.twitter.com/6VGgqWL4DO — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) July 3, 2019

So happy with the Reply Mr. Jadeja.



Absolutely detest Sanjay Manjrekar — MAHIMA SHASTRI ð®ð³ à¤®à¤¹à¤¿à¤®à¤¾ à¤¶à¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ (@MahimaShastri) July 3, 2019

There's a petition on https://t.co/SXafSamJnS for @sanjaymanjrekar 's removal from commentary box. Hope he practices what he preaches to #thala @msdhoni - 'Gracially retiring'!! — Ponnana (@devadabel) July 3, 2019

Dear plz do something and remove this person from commentary boxð­ð­ð­ — Nikitta Agarwall (@AgarwallNikitta) July 3, 2019

