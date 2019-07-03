World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma hits fan with ball, gifts her a hat

cricket-world-cup

Meena was hit by the ball when Sharma smashed a six during the match. Sharma played a knock of 104 runs and hammered five sixes during his inning.

Rohit Sharma presents a fan with a hat (Pic/ BCCI Twitter)

India opening batsman Rohit Sharma presented an autographed hat to a fan named Meena, who was hit by the ball during team's match against Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Edgbaston here on Tuesday.

Meena was hit by the ball when Sharma smashed a six during the match. Sharma played a knock of 104 runs and hammered five sixes during his inning.

BCCI tweeted a picture of Rohit presenting the fan an autographed hat and captioned it as, "She got hit by a @ImRo45 maximum and the opener was kind enough to check on her and give her a signed hat."

She got hit by a @ImRo45 maximum and the opener was kind enough to check on her and give her a signed hat.#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/KqFqrpC7dS — BCCI (@BCCI) July 2, 2019

Fans appreciated Rohit Sharma's gesture and started commenting on BCCI's Twitter post in various ways:

Hitman with a heart pic.twitter.com/AOgGZMVJ99 — Oxymoron (@_amazinglyawful) July 2, 2019

Bangadeshi Players - Yeh Nainsaafi Hain... 11 Signed Bat Humein bhi de do Rohit Bhai ð¤ð¤ð¤ — Baburao ð¤ (@imbaburao) July 2, 2019

Ek hi toh Dil hai, kitni baar jeetoge? ð — Sejal ð (@sejal_mokal) July 2, 2019

Sharma's ton helped India post a target of 315 runs for the Bangladeshi side. India then easily defended the target as all the Bangladesh batsmen were sent back to the pavilion by India bowlers when they had just 286 runs on the board.

Jasprit Bumrah took four wickets while Hardik Pandya took three wickets in the match. With the victory, India have sealed their semi-final spot as they have now 13 points and consolidated their second position on the points table.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates