World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal help India down South Africa

Indian opener Rohit Sharma starred with the bat as he put on a solid front by scoring 122 runs off 144 balls as India scored 230 for the loss of 4 wickets in 47.3 overs

India's Rohit Sharma celebrate reaching his century during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between South Africa and India at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, southern England, on June 5, 2019./ AFP

Virat Kohli and Co managed to open their World Cup 2019 account on a winning note as India beat South Africa by 6 wickets in the former's opening match today at Southampton.

Earlier, Yuzvendra Chahal was brilliant with the ball as he bagged 4/51 off his 10 overs.

