World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal help India down South Africa
Indian opener Rohit Sharma starred with the bat as he put on a solid front by scoring 122 runs off 144 balls as India scored 230 for the loss of 4 wickets in 47.3 overs
Virat Kohli and Co managed to open their World Cup 2019 account on a winning note as India beat South Africa by 6 wickets in the former's opening match today at Southampton.
Earlier, Yuzvendra Chahal was brilliant with the ball as he bagged 4/51 off his 10 overs.
