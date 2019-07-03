World Cup 2019: Sachin Tendulkar defends MS Dhoni: He did what was right for team

cricket-world-cup

MS Dhoni scored 35 runs off 33 balls and struggled to score big in the final overs but Sachin Tendulkar said that Dhoni did what was right for the team.

Sachin Tendulkar (Sachin Tendulkar Instagram)

Sachin Tendulkar, who was earlier called out by MS Dhoni fans for criticizing Dhoni for his slow batting against Afghanistan had a very different opinion on the World Cup-winning captain's knock against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

"I felt it was an important innings and he (Dhoni) did exactly what was right for the team. If he stays till the 50th over, he can help other guys around him. He is expected to do that and he did that," Tendulkar told 'India Today'.

Sachin Tendulkar applauded Dhoni for his commitment towards the team.

"For him, it is more about the team. Whatever is the need of the hour, one needs to do that and on Tuesday, he did that perfectly," the legendary former cricketer added.

Earlier, Tendulkar had not like Dhoni's approach enroute of a 52-ball 28 where India won by a narrow margin of 11 runs against the minnows.

"I felt slightly disappointed, it could have been much better. I was also not happy with the partnership between Kedar and Dhoni, it was very slow. We batted 34 overs of spin bowling and scored 119 runs.

"This was one area where we didn't look comfortable at all. There was no positive intent," Tendulkar had said after the match in Southampton.

There are reports doing the rounds that MS Dhoni will retire from cricket after the World Cup 2019 and if that is the case the former captain will look to redeem himself and up his scoring rate in the next few matches remaining.

With inputs from PTI

