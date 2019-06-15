World Cup 2019: Sachin Tendulkar urges India to play aggressively against Mohammad Amir

cricket-world-cup

"Amir and Wahab Riaz will definitely target their wickets early on. But Rohit and Virat should also be looking to play long innings. The plan should be that the rest of the guys play around them," he added

Sachin Tendulkar

Manchester: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar wants Indian batsmen to throw caution to the wind and bat aggressively against Pakistan's in-form pace trump card Mohammad Amir in the marquee World Cup clash on Sunday.

Unbeaten in the ongoing tournament so far, India will square off against the arch-rivals here and start overwhelming favourites due to the latter's dismal run.

"I wouldn't go in with a negative mindset of playing dot balls against him. If you get an opportunity, I would encourage India to play their shots and stay positive," Tendulkar told 'India Today'.

"It's not about survival but rather going out there and even defend positively. No need to do anything different. We need to be aggressive in all departments. The body language is important - the bowler knows that you're in control if you defend confidently," he added.

Tendulkar feels Pakistan, who have won just one of their three matches so far, will be targetting Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on Sunday. "Rohit and Virat are the two more experienced players in the lineup and Pakistan would be focusing on getting them early without any doubt as that opens the game for them," he said.

"Amir and Wahab Riaz will definitely target their wickets early on. But Rohit and Virat should also be looking to play long innings. The plan should be that the rest of the guys play around them," he added.

Top stories of the day

Mumbai Crime: Baby kidnapper pretended to be pregnant for 7 months, reveals probe

Maharashtra cabinet reshuffle to take place on June 16

Pastor dupes 700 people of one parish

Mumbai: Loose iron scaffolding at GST office leaves bizman 'brain dead'

Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

On 51st birthday, Raj Thackeray blesses flower bouquet while Sharmila blushes

From Shashi Tharoor's son to Laxmi Mittal's daughter: Big, fat Indian weddings

Mumbai rains: These 15 photos will surely put a smile on your face!

Mumbai: Alert nurse of Nair hospital helps reunite kidnapped baby with parents

Mumbai: Vashi school refuses admission to child of single mother

Mumbai: Bio-toilets near Gateway of India shut after wind, waves slam it leaving debris on road

Mumbai Rains: 100 illegal structures on nullahs razed in five days by BMC

Mumbai Rains: Three dead in tree collapse incidents in Jogeshwari, Malad, and Govandi

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates