World Cup 2019: Sadhguru, Harbhajan Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin congratulate Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan (Pics/ AFP)

Opener Shikhar Dhawan hailed India's performance in all three departments of the game after his stylish hundred set up the comprehensive 36-run win over defending champion Australia here.

"It's a great sign for our team and I'm happy with this man of the match award," said Dhawan, who hit a 109-ball 117-run innings here Sunday.

"Very happy with the performance overall. We are a great fielding side, we took great catches. We have a good bowling side, great spinners as well."

While Dhawan scored his 17th ODI hundred, Rohit Sharma continued his good run with a 70-ball 57 and skipper Virat Kohli hit 82 off 77 balls as India posted a massive 352 for 5.

In reply, Australia were bowled out for 316.

"We work really hard in the nets, our process is very strong that's why the results are going our way. We ticked all the boxes today," Dhawan said.

"We knew they are a great side and the match will go down to the wire. We need to continue ticking the boxes in upcoming matches."

India will next take on New Zealand at Nottingham on June 13.

Prominent Indian personalities congratulated Shikhar Dhawan on his match-winning century, here are some reactions:

Hugely talented team and Master Class performance by @SDhawan25 makes India a determined contestant. Keeping complacency at bay and competence shine is the way to Exhilarate a Bllion Hearts. -Sg #IndiavsAustralia #TeamIndia #INDvAUS #CWC19 — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) June 10, 2019

That’s 100 runs partnership ððð well done @ImRo45 @SDhawan25 Team india ðªð¥ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 9, 2019

Shikhar Dhawan scoring big against the aussies proves again how much most people are pissed off with their in-laws. #INDvAUS — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) June 9, 2019

Shikhar Dhawan loves playing in England. Today he completes 1000 runs in ODIs in UK in just 19 innings breaking Viv Richards record who reached 1000 on this land in 21 innings. #IndvAus #CWC19 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 9, 2019

The man @SDhawan25 sure does own the @ICC events. ðð now it's over to @imVkohli to do what he does best. #ICCCricketWorldCup2019 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) June 9, 2019

