World Cup 2019: Sam Billings says Jos Butter will score over Jasprit Bumrah

cricket-world-cup

England's Sam Billings, whose shoulder injury put him out of World Cup contention, feels Jos Buttler will score over Jasprit Bumrah in Birmingham today

England's Buttler plays a shot v Aus in London on Tuesday and India's Bumrah during a training session in Manchester on Wednesday. Pics/AFP

Birmingham: The ongoing World Cup has provided several examples of players enduring serious injuries that have caused them to miss matches. While these players wonder how cruel the game can be, they will do well to think about Englishman Sam Billings. The Kent batsman-wicketkeeper suffered a shoulder dislocation while fielding for his county against Glamorgan in a Royal London One-Day Cup game at Cardiff on April 25. The injury (sustained while fielding) put him out of action for three months which meant he was out of contention for World Cup selection.

Billings, 28, who attended the ICC and UNICEF's One Day for Children event here earlier this week, spoke to mid-day about today's big India v England clash, the confidence he has in Eoin Morgan to turn things around and how England changed their fortunes after a disastrous 2015 World Cup campaign.

Excerpts:

The top two sides of the tournament are set to clash. Can it get bigger than this?

India v England is an amazing game – the two biggest sides in the world. From a fan's perspective, it will be an amazing game to watch and see the superstars of both sides on show. Look, it is a very good opportunity for England to make a statement and produce a desired result.



Sam Billings

The Indian players who pose a danger for England?

I could say Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or MS Dhoni, but I am going to pick one and that will be Jasprit Bumrah. He has shown what a class bowler he is. He can bowl genuinely quick and has got an amazing slower ball – he has shown it in the IPL and on the Test match scene over the last year. He is world-class and can win a game on his own.

And the England players India need to watch out for?

There are a few dangerous players. You have got Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and all these guys. But I am going to pick Jos Buttler. He can win a game on his own. If we lose early wickets, he can control the middle-order by playing calmly. But he can also be destructive. To be honest, I am backing Jos over Jasprit.

Do you think England can make the semis?

Without a doubt! They have the players and have given the kind of results over the last couple of years. No doubt, England can really make a statement on Sunday. And yes, play some good cricket. There is a reason why we were No. 1 in the world. Look, we have got to believe that and take it (with us) on Sunday.

Do you think England have it in them to overcome the nerves and pressure of playing at home?

No doubts about that... easily. They have got the quality, the personnel and a great leader. The captain (Eoin Morgan) is one of the best in the world and I think there is no real need to worry. It is about turning up and playing some really good cricket. Stick to what we know and stick to what makes us such a good side.

How did England's ODI cricket turnaround happen?

You have got Morgan leading by example. He is an unbelievable captain but also plays in a way that he really does set an example. So, people follow that. We have got players now who play in a natural, attacking way. The IPL players have done wonders to our players. Certainly myself and to all the guys who have been there. We have revolutionised our cricket as well. It's really with Morgan at the front and driving how we want to play our cricket. It is quite clear to everyone who is a part of the ODI team — to play attacking cricket, always take the positive option and back your natural ability and mindset. The key thing is to realise is that they picked a side which is natural in playing that [attacking] way. And you formulated a group that is going in the same direction. The amazing thing is how quickly the turnaround has been with completely different personnel from 2015 [World Cup]. The cast is there, it's just a matter of turning up and playing some good cricket.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates