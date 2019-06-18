World Cup 2019: Sania Mirza, Veena Malik get into nasty Twitter spat after Pak loss

cricket-world-cup

Pakistani film actress Veena Malik and Indian Tennis ace, also Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik's wife, Sania Mirza had a full blown fight on Twitter regarding Mirza's late night outing with Shoaib Malik on the eve of IND vs PAK.

Sania Mirza (Pic/ Sania Mirza Instagram)

Pakistan's humiliating loss to India in their World Cup encounter at Old Trafford on Sunday hasn't gone down well with the fans and more than the result, the supporters have complained about the lack of intent. In fact, some fans also released photos of players like Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim and Wahab Riaz partying till late night on the eve of the game with Malik's wife Sania Mirza giving them company. This has seen a war of words between Pakistan actress Veena Malik and Mirza.

Taking to Twitter, Veena Malik wrote: "Sania, I am actually so worried for the kid. You guys took him to a sheesha place isn't it Hazardious? (sic) Also as far as I know Archie's is all about junk food which isn't good for athletes/Boys. You must know well as you are mother and athlete yourself?"

Sania, I am actually so worried for the kid. You guys took him to a sheesha place isn't it Hazardious? Also as far as I know Archie's is all about junk food which isn't good for athletes/Boys. You must know well as you are mother and athlete yourself? https://t.co/RRhaDfggus — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) June 17, 2019

Not one to take things lying down, Sania Mirza made it clear that she knows how to take care of her child and also that she isn't the teacher of the Pakistan cricketers.

"Veena,I have not taken my kid to a sheesha place. Not that it's any of your or the rest of the world's business cause I think I care bout my son a lot more than anyone else does :) secondly I am not Pakistan cricket team's dietician nor am I their mother or principal or teacher to know when they sleep,wake up and eat ..

thank you for your concern though .. means a lot (sic)," she wrote.

Veena,I hav not taken my kid to a sheesha place. Not that it’s any of your or the rest of the world’s business cause I think I care bout my son a lot more than anyone else does :) secondly I am not Pakistan cricket team’s dietician nor am I their mother or principal or teacher https://t.co/R4lXSm794B — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 17, 2019

Veena Malik replied to Sania Mirza's tweet saying, "Great to hear that u didn't took ur kid their. Oh did I mentioned you are a dietician or mother of the Pak team? I said u are an athlete and u must know how much fitness is important for athletes.Also aren't u a wife of cricketer? U should take care of his wellbeing.Isn't it?"

Great to hear that u didn't took ur kid their. Oh did I mentioned you are a dietician or mother of the Pak team? I said u are an athlete and u must know how much fitness is important for athletes.Also aren't u a wife of cricketer? U should take care of his wellbeing.Isn't it? https://t.co/zZKS3r0xSk — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) June 17, 2019

Sania Mirza went on to write: "Twitter cracks me up?? and some ppl for sure .. you guys really need other mediums of taking your frustrations out ..peace out guys ??? it's break time??(sic)."

Twitter cracks me up ðÂÂÂ and some ppl for sure .. you guys really need other mediums of taking your frustrations out ..

peace out guys âÂÂðÂÂ½ it’s break time ðÂÂÂ — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 17, 2019

Mirza's husband Shoaib also added his bit on Twitter and wrote: "On behalf of all athletes I would like to request media and people to maintain respect levels in regards to our families, who should not be dragged into petty discussions at will. It's not a nice thing to do."

On behalf of all athletes I would like to request media and people to maintain respect levels in regards to our families, who should not be dragged into petty discussions at will. It’s not a nice thing to do — Shoaib Malik ðÂÂµðÂÂ° (@realshoaibmalik) June 17, 2019

Interestingly, the Pakistan Cricket Board has come out with a clarification that the photos of the players dining and partying till late on the eve of the high-voltage clash is actually not from the eve of the game.

"The cricketers did not violate their curfew," a PCB spokesperson told DawnNewsTV.

"The videos and photographs that went viral (on social media) are from two days before the match. The day before the match against India, all the players were in their hotel rooms by curfew time."

But the fans are clearly not impressed and there has been heavy trolling of the Pakistan players on twitter with some fans even making their displeasure known after Sarfaraz Ahmed and team surrendered meekly against Virat Kohli and boys in Manchester.

With inputs from IANS

